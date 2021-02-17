General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has said he is not interested in becoming a party chairman for now.

According to him, he is happy with being the General Secretary in view of the tremendous change that had taken place.

“Contesting as a chairman will mean an end to my political career because, after that, I wouldn’t know what position to contest for again,” he jokingly said.

Mr Boadu, speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, indicated peace and unity have prevailed in the party under his leadership.

“I will contest and continue as General Secretary for the NPP because my vision is to see the party break the eight-year governance term so I want to supervise the NPP to third consecutive victory,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, he added: “I would retire from party work after getting a third and final term as General Secretary.”

As someone who has risen through the party’s ranks to attain the position he is now, he was elected the General Secretary in 2018.

This was after he became an acting secretary for the NPP in 2015.