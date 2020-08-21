General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has reiterated the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) inability to develop Ghana as the NPP has done in the last three and half years.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Friday, Mr Boadu, referring to members of the NDC as “saa nkrofo no” to wit “those people,” noted that the NDC can’t implement transformational policies such as the Free Senior High School (SHS) and 1D1F.

“Those people (NDC) can’t do anything for Ghana, they can’t do Free SHS, they can’t do 1D1F, they cancelled allowances for training teachers and nurses, they couldn’t even issue National Identity Cards we had to come and do it. I mean they simply can’t do all that we have done,” he stressed.

Touching on the upcoming launch of the NPP manifesto, the General Secretary intimated that the party, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo, will pay a visit to the Chief of Oguaman to canvass for support.

Afterwards, a National Council Meeting will be held ahead of the manifesto launch on Saturday.

The manifesto, he said, will focus mainly on what President Akufo-Addo has been able to achieve so far in his first term and some other policies he intends to implement if given a second term.