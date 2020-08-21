The Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, has praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s resolve to ensure his government creates an environment for the vulnerable in society to flourish.

She remarked that the stance taken by the government of President Akufo-Addo, compliments global efforts of ensuring that marginalised groups such as individuals with special needs are considered in the development of nation-building.

The Chief of Staff highlighted that under President Akufo-Addo, “it doesn’t matter your circumstance, whether you are rich or poor, whether you are from West or East, North or South or Savannah.”

She continued that the government of Nana Akufo-Addo is an inclusive government, “it is a government that looks at all people that whatever we have, let us break it so that everybody will have a little share of it”.

Speaking at a ceremony to unveil a new facility built to assist Klicks Africa Foundation cater for children with autism, Hon Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, advised against side-lining children born with the condition; noting that “society has so many misconception and continue to marginalize people with such condition. This ought to change”.

“The government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is committed to assist, in whichever way possible through partnership, institutions and service providers, vulnerable persons in society”, she stated.

In tackling the diverse challenges associated with autism, the Chief of Staff pointed out that parents could build the fundamental skills of children born with the condition by taking them through speech interactive therapies and providing them with vocational skills.

Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare gifted the home with 50 chairs, 5 tables and 2 playful mats. Other items include 100 reusable facemasks for kids, 100 reusable facemasks for adults, 250 pieces of disposable wipes, 2 boxes of 500ml sanitizers made in Ghana, 2 sets of veronica buckets, 5 packs of paper towels made in Ghana and 2 boxes of hand wash soap.

10 packs of Eku juice, 8 boxes of biscuits, and 5 bags of rice all made in Ghana together with 5 bags of sugar and 5 boxes of tin tomatoes were also donated to the home.

The deputy minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Freda Prempeh, also called on parents with wards on the Autism Spectrum, to seek early medical attention.

She called on parents to desist from the act of disposing children because they are born with autism. The deputy minister pleaded with the managers of Klicks Africa Foundation to maintain the building and ensure it is kept in good shape at all times.

On behalf of her ministry, she pledge support noting that “our doors are open to support the foundation”.

The founder of Klicks Africa Foundation, Mary Amoah, expressed her sincere appreciation to the Hon Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and the government of President Akufo-Addo for making her dream come true.

She remarked that “the facility will give hope to parents with children suffering from autism”.