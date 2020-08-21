The Omanhene of the Edina Traditional Area (Elmina) in the Central region has appealed to the Akufo-Addo-led government to draw a comprehensive plan on the creating of a new capital city in the country.

According to Nana Kodwo Conduah VI, the lack of adequate overhead crossings and pedestrian walk-ways has contributed greatly to the horrible traffic jams, which to him have choked the current capital, Accra.

To him, there are so many activities in Accra making life unbearable for people.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Nana Conduah called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to consider that in its manifesto as it gets ready to launch its manifesto for the 2020 general election on Saturday, August 22.

READ ALSO:

“As the NPP prepares to launch their manifesto, I want to plead with Akufo-Addo to consider creating a new capital just like Cote D’Ivoire did because I think Accra is choked with so many activities and traffic. For instance, if I want to come to Accra to do something, I have to be in Kasoa a day before so I don’t get late for my appointment,” he said.

Asked by show host, CJ Forson where he thinks will be suitable for a new capital; Nana Conduah VI said it should be created in the Northern part of the country.

“I think the North is best because there are vast lands in the North and I see good things up North. I didn’t say the Central region because we lack big lands here and so it won’t be bad creating a capital in the north,” he insisted.

Nana Conduah also urged the NPP government to increase the percentage allocations of their royalties to traditional authorities.

“I know the President is doing well but as they are going to launch their manifesto, they should consider increasing our salaries because what we are taking now is very low,” he appealed.

Listen to audio above: