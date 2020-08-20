The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has waded into threats against activists of the ruling party by the National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Sofo Azorka.

Addressing party supporters in the Savannah region and showing what he claimed to be a registration book of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chief Azorka, encouraged members to deal with NPP members who disguise themselves as officials of the Electoral Commission.

“If you see anyone in your community holding this book and going round, writing our people’s names, masa don’t let him go free,” he said in a video making rounds, to which the supporters retorted “Finish him.”

Chief Azorka, following the viral video, has received a lot of backlash amid calls for his arrest.

Reacting to the viral video, the controversial MP said “we don’t have to underestimate the NDC because he (Chief Azorka) and his team always plan their schemes properly before executing them.

“What I know is that those collecting those cards just want to identify the NPP members in the area so that on election day, they can mobilise them to go and vote which is not a crime. NDC guys are even doing the same thing and so I don’t see anything wrong with that.

“This is not to collect anybody’s card. Indeed, if it is true that the NPP is seriously taking members card just like Azorka is claiming then it is wrong, why would we want to take someone’s card, for what? But if the claims are false, then there is nothing they can do,” he told Accra based Net 2 TV, monitored by Adomonline.com.

Mr Agyapong, however, described Chief Azorka as a toothless bulldog.

“He is a chicken. Looking at this man right here, how strong is he to fight or order for the assassination of someone. He looks like someone who is about to be sacrificed,” Mr Gyapong added.