

Savannah Regional Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have dismissed claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that they are illegally collecting data of persons in the Savannah region.

The NDC has accused the NPP of ordering its members in the region to pose as officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) to collate data of NDC members in the region.

The NDC asserted that the NPP, per the data collated, plans to delete names of targeted members of the NDC from the new Voters Register in the region.

But, the NPP’s Communications Director for the Savanna region, Issa Mohammed, speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, said nothing like that is happening.

According to him, the data is just to touch base with party members to effectively target Zongo communities and campaign for the party ahead of the 2020 polls.

These claims have caused the National Vice Chairman of the NDC, Chief Sofo Azorka, in a viral video, to issue threats against the NPP folks.

He has asked members of his party in the Savannah region to deal mercilessly with NPP members spotted in any of the communities in the region taking data from residents.

Meanwhile, the NDC Regional General Secretary, who also spoke in the same interview, maintained that the data collection by the NPP was illegal and they will not sit aloof.

“If anybody wants to collect data on their party members nobody will stop them but for them to pose as EC officials trooping into people’s homes to sculp for their party membership won’t be allowed. We won’t sit aloof and allow crime to be perpetrated,” he said.