Daasebre Professor (Emeritus) Oti Boateng has responded to a rejoinder written by the Okyenhene, Nana Amoatia Ofori Panin in response to series of protestations the New Juaben ruler had written concerning the restructuring of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs (ERHC).

According to him, his response to the Okyenhene’s rejoinder is to set the records straight concerning certain allegations leveled against him which he says are unfounded and an attempt to cover up the faults of the ERHC’s restructuring.

The Okyenhene had earlier responded to his letters of protestations saying that the latter’s absence from ERHC meetings over the past seven years was the reason why he “probably had no idea of the new legislations put in place by the ERHC” and thus his protestations were merely a misrepresentation of facts.

The Okyenhene had also denied claims of excluding the New Juaben Traditional Council from the newly restructured ERHC.

However, in response to the claims made by the Okyenhene, Daasebre Boateng said his letters of protestations were backed by documentary evidence, which he provided below: