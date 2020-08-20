The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has issued guidelines ahead of the reopening of the country’s airport for International air travels amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This follows President Nana Akufo-Addo‘s announcement in a nation’s address on Sunday about the resumption on September 1, 2020.

He noted: “we must put the country in the right position to successfully test every single person who arrives in the country.”

He added the Ministry of Aviation and all other stakeholders were working with the Ministry of Health to provide a sure data in that regard.

The GHS, in a statement to the management of the Kotoka International Airport, has since detailed safety protocols to curb the spread of the virus.

ALSO READ:

Read the guidelines below:

1. Ensure there is no congestion at all sections of the airport (arrival, departure and environs) to fail adherence to social distancing protocols.

2. Compulsory mask wearing for all passengers (both arriving and departing) as well as staff.

3. Temperature monitoring to continue at both arrival and departure terminals.

4. Ensure social distancing and compulsory mask-wearing at the car parks and in front of all terminals.