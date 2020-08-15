Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has hinted the country’s main airport will be opened to international traffic by September 1, 2020.

This, according to the veteran journalist, is to allow Ghanaians abroad who would want to register for the voters’ identity card do so prior to the general election in December.

Ghana’s entry points were closed in March this year as one of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“In doing some checks within the corridors of power, hint dropped into my ears possibly, the airports might be reopened 1st September. The land borders will remain closed,” he said.

He, however, indicated that the three land boarders will remain closed to human traffic.

Mr Baako’s revelations come at the time when the election management body ended its mass registration exercise on August 8.

In June 2020, a group calling itself ARTICLE 42 petitioned the Electoral Commission to allow Ghanaians abroad to partake in the voters’ registration exercise.

But Deputy EC Boss, Dr Eric Bossman Asare, said the Commission never anticipated some Ghanaians will be stranded abroad to make adequate preparation for them to partake in the exercise.

He said per the Constitutional Instrument governing the compilation of the voters’ registration, prospective voter must appear in person to be registered and it will be difficult for the Commission to have citizens strapped out to participate in the exercise.

The same C.I also makes provision for continuous registration of Ghanaians and persons who are able to get onto the electoral roll 50 days to the December 7 polls will be allowed to vote.

In effect, citizens abroad who are able to get into the jurisdiction within this period can have their voter identity card and participate in the electioneering process.