Joe Mettle and wife Salomey Selassie Dzisa
The traditional marriage ceremony of Joe Mettle and Salomey Selassie Dzisa came off on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

The colourful ceremony saw the likes of Majid Michel, Ceccy Twum, Nana Ama McBrown among others in attendance.

Taking to Instagram, the official photographer for the event, identified as Manuel, posted unseen photos for fans and well-wishers to relive the moment.

Mr Mettle and wife are expected to have their white wedding on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12.

