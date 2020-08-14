The traditional marriage ceremony of Joe Mettle and Salomey Selassie Dzisa, which came ahead of their white wedding, was held on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

The traditional wedding happened to be a beautiful kente-themed ceremony just like many such weddings in Ghana.

Apart from it being a beautiful ceremony, it was also a star-studded event which many of Ghana’s top stars passed through.

The likes of actress Nana Ama McBrown, actors-turned-preachers Majid Michel and Timothy Bentum were spotted at the wedding.

Mr Mettle also had support from gospel artistes including Tagoe Sisters, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Cindy Thompson, Ceccy Twum, SP Kofi Sarpong, Nii Okai, among others.

With this number of artistes present, the wedding virtually turned into a live concert as they took turns to perform.

We bring to readers photos and videos of all the top stars who appeared at Mr Mettle’s traditional wedding: