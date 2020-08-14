Multiple award-winning gospel musician, Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle, tied the knot on Thursday, August 13 with long-time fiancée Salomey Selassie Dzisa at a star-studded traditional wedding.

The white wedding is scheduled to take place at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12 on Saturday, August 15.

After the traditional marriage, Mr Mettle took to Twitter to thank his fans and loved ones including those who couldn’t make it for their varying support.

