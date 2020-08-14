Actress Moesha Buduong says she wants another ‘Meet and Greet’ session with Cardi B in Ghana before she forgives her for standing her up the last time.

The actress’ comment comes after Cardi B posted on Twitter that Ghanaians have finally forgiven her.

In December 2019, some celebrities waited for hours at the Kempinski Hotel for a ‘Meet and Greet’ session with Cardi B which never happened.

READ ALSO:

But in an Instagram post, Miss Buduong, who was part of the ‘Meet and Greet’ celebrities, said she still hasn’t forgiven Cardi B.

According to the Ghanaian celebrity with a big behind, she will only forgive Cardi B if she comes back to Ghana for another ‘Meet and Greet’ session. Captioning a screenshot of Cardi B’s original tweet, she wrote: “@iamcardib we want another meet and greet to forgive you properly ❤️.”