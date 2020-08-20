Spanish side Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell some players this summer in which Arturo Vidal, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez are said to be on the list.

This comes after the Catalans failed to win any title in a season which was the very first time in 12 years at the Nou Camp.

Embarrassing defeat Barcelona suffered in the Champions League against Bayern Munich is still fresh in the hearts of the club’s fans.

Last season in the Champions League, Barcelona were also sent out of the competition in an embarrassing fashion losing against Liverpool.

After their failure at the just concluded League season, Barcelona chiefs decided to sack Quique Setien and he has been replaced with Ronald Koeman.

Catalans chief are also said to have convinced Lionel Messi for him to remain at the Nou Camp this summer.

But, according to the report by Express UK, Barcelona may be making a decision that will make Messi livid if they should sell Arturo Vidal, Alba and Luis Suarez.

Reason is that Lionel Messi sees these three players as most important players in the squad he can rely on anytime.

The pairing of Lionel Messi and Suarez up front is no doubt a blessing for Barcelona and left back Alba has also produced many assists for the Argentine superstar.

Apart from Lionel Messi and these three players being teammates, they are also close friends off the football field.

Earlier, Lionel Messi failed to inspire his side in the Champions League quarterfinal. Bayern Munich humiliated Barcelona 8-2, with the Argentine spotted emotionally down in the dressing room.