Songstress MzVee born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda has said that she has stopped being choosy when it comes to choosing men she dates.

According to her, she had some qualities she expected to see in a man who she wants to date but she has realized that she cannot get everything perfect so she has toned down with being picky.

“I’ve stopped being picky. I didn’t know I was but then I now know I was. Like you have to check all the boxes but that can’t happen, nobody is perfect,” she said in an interview on Joy FM monitored.

MzVee said she wants to date someone at the moment who is hardworking, God-fearing and dress well.

She added that her priority is an individual who takes his personal hygiene seriously.