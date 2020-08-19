President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has finally spoken on the return of football in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Domestic football in the country was suspended in mid-March following the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] subsequently truncated the 2019/20 football season.

In President Akufo-Addo’s 15th address to the nation on Sunday, the football fraternity was expecting an update when football will resume but there was no update on when football will officially return.

But, speaking an interview with Takoradi based Skyy Power FM, President Akufo-Addo hinted that he misses football but will not rush in the resumption of football.

“Everybody knows I love football and the suspension has also affected me but it will be back very soon. I don’t want to do anything that will hurt Ghanaians.

“I believe in one step at a time so gradually football will be back,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Meanwhile, the GFA is planning to kick start the 2020/2021 league season in October.

The season will be played in two zones i.e, Southern and Northern Zone.