Singer Kidi has shared a video in which he is seen driving around with his handsome three-year-old son, Zayne.

Sitting at the backseat strapped in his infant baby seat, Zayne gave off some hand gestures after his dad panned the camera to capture him.

The video touched the hearts of fans of the Say Cheese hitmaker with many lauding him for recognising his fatherly roles.

KiDi concealed details about him having a son until the boy was three years old.

Many of his fans, including celebrities who are close to him, were surprised when the 27-year-old singer posted a photo of his son on Instagram to celebrate him.

Watch the latest video below: