Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has appealed to the Founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings to come to the aid of the party.

According to him, the NDC will sink to its lowest ebb if the Founder fails to put in place measures to ensure that the party remains afloat in Ghana’s politics.

“For me, I am calling on Rawlings that a machinery should be put in place to rescue the party…,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

READ ALSO:

The suspended former Chairman said the turn of events in the party indicates that the NDC is on a rough road and needs to be saved immediately.

He said the level of indiscipline in the party leaves much to be desired.