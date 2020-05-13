Suspended former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has announced his withdrawal from Accra-based radio station, Peace FM’s morning show as panelist.

Mr Allotey’s decision will also extend to all other media platforms till further notice.

Mr Jacobs’ announcement follows his suspension by his party for utterances and positions considered to be “anti-party”.

Speaking on the Kokrokoo show for the last time on Wednesday, he explained that upon a sober reflection of the happenings in the NDC and broader consultations with certain elders and family, he has decided to distant himself from all media engagement.

He added that he has come to the realisation that he could be an obstacle to the NDC’s chances of winning the 2020 elections.

I have come to the conclusion that if it is because of one man, a whole big political party in opposition will say they won’t come to Peace FM, then let me go back to the biblical saying that it’s better to sacrifice one man than for all whole nation to perish so I have decide to quit, he noted.

Listen to Allotey Jacobs in the audio below: