Asante Kotoko defender, Christopher Nettey, has refuted ‘juju’ claims levelled against him during his side’s clash against Aduana Stars at Dormaa.

In the match-week 11 encounter at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium, both teams made history after fielding 10 players each.

It was interpreted by many football enthusiasts as superstitious act as neither team wanted to lose the game.

Despite the embarrassing scene, the defending champions defeated the Porcupine Warriors courtesy a lone strike from Samuel Bioh in stoppage time.

“The commentator misrepresented the actuality of the matter,” he exclusively told Asempa FM‘s Sergio Manucho.

“In the second half, they planted an object in our goalpost, so I took it to return it to their goal area. It’s not like Kotoko gave it to me to plant it in their goalpost, that was not the idea.

“In my career, I have never visited any Mallam. I have never visited any priest to pray for me before. I have never bathed with any substance or used any talisman before.”

The Ghana Premier League is currently on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

He joined the Porcupine Warriors from Attram De’ Visser Soccer Academy.