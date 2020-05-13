Fast-rising internet sensation, AY Poyoo, has made his way into the Adom TV studio with a live goat to surprise presenter Sister Sandy on her Badwam Ahosepe show.

According to him, the goat basically sums up his music prowess as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT), thus, he is the best rapper in Ghana, although the limelight is slowly dawning on him.

Comic videos of himself rapping and the creative representation of his music videos get many social media users laughing, hence he’s garnering more followers as time passes by.

In an interview with Joy News, he said he has started receiving calls from advertisers who want to help him build his craft via sponsorship.

Watch a video of AY Poloo having an interview with Sister Sandy below: