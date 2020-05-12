Rapper Eno Barony has finally replied AMG rapper after the latter called her a corpse for ‘dissing’ him in a song.

Medikal jabbed Eno Barony after she dropped a song dubbed ‘Argument Done’, which attacked the alleged ghostwriter of singer-turned-rapper Sista Afia.

According to deductions made by some social media users, Eno Barony was referring to Medikal as the said ghostwriter.

But though Sista Afia debunked such rumours, Medikal has come out to lash the ‘Heavy Load’ musician.

Don’t ever think I will waste time recording a diss track to a female rapper, especially when the person looks like corpse. Issa dead tin. [SIC]

In no time, Eno Barony has also replied the rapper with the following words:

I appreciate u doing a verse for me way back and I have never disrespected u in any way nor for clout chasing I only sent out words to the ghost writer and unless u are the ghost writer u can’t feel disrespected. Understand my lyrics first Mr. best rapper. #RapGoddess.

I understand you saying you never took a penny. Cuz what I gave you back then compared to now was actually a penny. NO BE TODAY I BE #CORPSE BRO I WAS BORN #DEAD. SO #YOU CAN’T KILL ME [SIC].

Read the original tweet below: