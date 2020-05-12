Senior High, Technical, Vocational and Special Schools in the Western North region are being fumigated and disinfected against bedbugs, bacteria and viruses to free their environment for safe living.

The Ghana Education Services (GES) has engaged Zoomlion Ghana Limited to provide fumigation and disinfection services to both private and public schools in Ghana.

The schools that are being fumigated are, Bibiani Secondary/Technical, Queens Girls’ Secondary, Chirano Secondary, Sefwi Wiaso Sec/Tech, Sefwi Wiaso Senior High, St. Joseph Senior High, Asanwinso Senior High and many others.

The Headmaster of Bibiani Secondary/Technical School, Mr Stephen Kojo Dandey, expressed gratitude to the GES, the Minister and Ministry of Education and the government for the onerous support of fumigation and disinfection to the schools in Ghana.

He was optimistic after the Coronavirus pandemic, students and the teachers will all enjoy a conducive environment in the schools.

Mr Dandey appealed to the GES to sustain the kind gesture to reduce the financial pressure on the schools.

He was happy with the fantastic work done by staff of Zoomlion.