The Adaklu Vodze Town Development Committee (TDC), has arrested eight people for allegedly using the community basic school’s classrooms for “illicit activities.”

The eight, four boys and four girls were suspected to be smoking Indian Hemp and having sex in the classroom.

Mr Eric Dzormeku, Secretary to the TDC, said the headteacher of the school had lodged several complaints about unknown persons using the school’s classrooms as “a brothel and wee smoking joint”.

He said Togbe Agbelekor III, the Chief of the community then issued directives restraining members of the community from using the school’s premises for activities without seeking permission from authorities in the community, adding that a fine of GH¢200.00 was imposed on culprits.



The Secretary said the Committee and some youth from the community started mounting surveillance around the school following which they had a tip-off that some people were seen on the school compound at 20:00 hours last Thursday.

He said the TDC then mobilised the youth and went to the school where they noticed that some of the doors and windows were forced open and the eight were apprehended.

Mr Dzormeku said they sent the eight to the chief’s palace where they were supposed to pay the fine for flouting the directives.

He said, “we then complained to the Area 51 Police Station in Ho.”

Mr Sampson Gakpo, Assemblyman for the area, called on the residents to respect the directive and desist from using the classrooms for illicit activities, stressing that anyone found guilty would be dealt with.

A source at the Area 51 Police Station said the case has been reported to them and that they invited the accused persons for investigations though the accused persons denied engaging in illicit activities.