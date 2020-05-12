Some residents of Obuasi in the Ashanti region are living in fear amid calls for lockdown over the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the area.

This comes after the Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Aboagye, at a press briefing on Tuesday announced Obuasi as the hottest spot in the Ashanti region.

“The Ashanti region has recorded 307 new cases out of which 272 were from Obuasi which is now the hottest spot where we have massive search and identification ongoing,” he said.

The residents have since expressed fears delayed action could worsen the mining town’s case count, adding that the attitude of some residents are nothing to write home about.

“Some people don’t wear nose masks or adhere to the social distancing directive when they don’t even know who they are dealing with so the lockdown will be prudent,” a resident lamented.