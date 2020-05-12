It has emerged that 26 districts in the Greater Accra region have had coronavirus cases with some metros bieng the hottest spots.

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Aboagye, disclosed this during a press briefing on Tuesday. He said the region has recorded 3,981 total cases.

ALSO READ:

According to him, the Tema Metro, Accra Metro, Korley Klottey and Kpone Katamanso are current hotspots in the region with contacting tracing ongoing.

“The Adentan Municipality, Ablekuma West, Ayawaso, Okai Koi North and West, Ga Central were also emerging hotspots but now recording less cases,” he said.

He further indicated that Ghana’s current positive cases have seen a rise from 4,700 to 5,127 which means 427 new cases have been recorded.