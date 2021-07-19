The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has revealed 10 persons have succumbed to the deadly covid-19 in the metropolis.

According to the Assembly, over 200 cases have been recorded at different treatment centres between 1st to 13th July 2021.

This was contained in a press release issued on Monday, July 19, 2021.

The statement noted the new Delta variant was even detected “soon after the Christmas Festivities in December 2020.”

A situation they blamed on the disregard for the safety protocols.

“The upsurge of the new cases in the Metropolis has been mainly attributed to the general disregard for the Covid-19 safety protocols, funerals, parties, and other social gatherings,” the statement said.

Appealing to the general public for their collective effort towards the fight, the statement urged strict adherence to the protocols.

Read the statement below:

ALSO READ: