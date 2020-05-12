The paramount chief of Yeji Traditional Area in the Bono East Region, Pimampim Yaw Kagblesey V, has asked that anyone caught not wearing face mask should not be allowed to enter the Yeji market.

The chief, who also doubles as the president of Brong Ahafo Region House of Chiefs, explained the rate at which the deadly COVID-19 is spreading is so alarming and the people of Yeji must protect themselves from contracting the virus, hence his instruction.

He made this known when the Yeji Traditional Council donated some Personal Protective Equipment and over 2,000 face masks to the Ghana Health Service to be distributed to the poor in the Pru East District.

This was in addition to what the Local Government Ministry brought to the Assembly for distribution.

The District Health Director, Mrs Kpodo Emilia, after receiving the items, thanked the paramount chief and backed him on his directive on wearing face mask.

In attendance was the District Chief Executive of Pru East, Joshua kweku Abonkra, who also thanked the chief for supporting the efforts of the government in the fight against COVID-19 at Yeji and its environs.