The Drugs Law Enforcement Unit of the Volta Regional Police Command has arrested a gang of three for processing Indian Hemp into slabs.

This was in a dawn swoop at Ve-Koloenu in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region.

They are George Agidi, 30, also known as ‘Doctor Aggrey’, Adam Razak, 31 and Isaac Nunekpeku, 17, all arrested on May 7, this year.

According to Prince Dogbatse, Volta Regional Police Public Relations Officer, the trio were arrested while packaging suspected cannabis into compressed and industrial slabs meant for commercial distribution.

He said a total of eight sacks of the compressed Indian Hemp and tools including seven heavy-duty car jacks and a special purpose metal fabrications used in moulding the slabs were also seized.

Mr Dogbatse indicated similar exercises would be replicated in other parts of the region to reduce incidents of violent crimes considered products of narcotics use.

He assured the public of the commitment of the Command to deliver on its mandate urging it to assist the Police with leads into criminal activities.