The Rebecca Foundation has donated some pieces of locally manufactured face masks to women at Okaishie, Makola, Kantamanto, Agbogbolshie and Mallam markets to combat Covid-19.

The gesture was part of the foundation’s Mother’s Day activities to honour and celebrate the contribution of Ghanaian mothers.

According to Perpetual Asante Amoah, who donated the items on behalf of the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, mothers in the market are relentless in their efforts to combine work with caregiving and ensuring safety at home in this Covid-19 era and deserve to be celebrated.

Sharing the face masks to the market women, she educated them to wash their hands often with soap and under running water.

She also urged them to put distance between themselves and other people at the market place, wear their face masks and also observe all other approved precautionary measures to protect themselves against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“I again entreat everyone to observe the various protocols as we all come together to fight against COVID-19” Mrs Asante Amoah advised.

Since March, the Rebecca Foundation has fed street children with cooked food and also provided food items and sanitary items to the elderly, single mothers,widows ,people living with HIV and persons with disabilities in Accra and Kumasi.