AquaFresh Limited, producers of Fruitelli, Kalypo and Yoyo Fruity, Faytex Ltd, A-1 Bakery and Melcom have donated to support the Rebecca Foundation relief boxes challenge.

AquahFresh Ltd donated 200 of its products while Faytex Ltd donated 1,000 packs of sanitary pads, A-1 Bakery with 2,000 loaves of bread and Melcom 300 bottles of sanitisers.

Receiving the items, Executive Director of The Rebecca Foundation and First Lady of Ghana, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo expressed appreciation to the companies for their immense support to alleviate the discomfort brought about by the Covid-19 menace.

She added the Rebecca Foundation will continue to work closely with stakeholders to provide safety nets for the vulnerable in society and incentives to health personnel who have put their lives on the line to ensure that Covid-19 does not put Ghana on her knees.

The Rebecca Foundation Relief Boxes Challenge initiative was launched last Thursday to support the most vulnerable people and identifiable groups including Kayayei, the aged, the destitute and single mothers who are adversely impacted by the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The challenge seeks to provide these groups with food and basic sanitary products amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, apart from receiving relief items from benevolent institutions which have since been distributed to target recipients in Accra and Kumasi, it has also donated ventilators, water storage tanks and washing machines to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

Others include surgical gloves and gowns, nose masks and disposable aprons among others, to the Contact tracing team of the Ghana Health Services.