The Rebecca Foundation has handed over an ultra-modern library to the Akyem Osenase cluster of schools in the West Akyem Municipality of the Eastern region.

This brings to four the number of libraries handed over by the foundation this year in various parts of the country, to help inculcate the habit of reading in school children as a means of improving their learning skills.

Presenting the facility to the chiefs and people of Akyem Osenase, the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, said she is passionate about the empowerment of the youth through education to be better positioned to fully harness opportunities that the globally competitive world offers.

According to her, since 2018, through the Rebecca Foundation, libraries have provided pupils and youth in communities with conducive environment to acquire knowledge.

The First Lady noted that, the gesture was borne out of her belief in literacy as a developmental tool.

Mrs Akufo-Addo urged local authorities to ensure the library is put to good use to advance general academic performance in the district.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for West Akim Municipality, Seth Oduro Boadu, who received the keys to the facility expressed gratitude to the First Lady for coming to their aid with the library, expressing hope that it will go a long way to improve the reading skills of the children in the district.

According to to him, the First Lady has not only shown a strong commitment to the development of education but also helped in the religious moral, and ethical development of Ghanaian children.

ALSO READ: