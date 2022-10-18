Huawei Technologies Ghana in partnership with the Rebecca Foundation and the Ghana Education Service (GES) has successfully engaged over 7,000 young girls and traders in its 2022 Digital Technologies training.



The initiative, which comes as part of Huawei’s Women in Tech program, saw the training of 6,678 girls in Basic ICT skills, Coding, Data Transfer and Data Storage.



Over 500 traders across three regions (Ashanti, Eastern and Greater Accra) also benefitted from a Financial Technology (FinTech) training aimed at equipping them with the requisite digital tools to enable their businesses strive in a convenient and cost-effective manner.



Other areas of training for the traders include; Digital marketing, Cyber Security and Digital Payments.



Speaking on the essence of the training, Mr. Neil Owusu, a representative from the Office of the First Lady, indicated the training is aimed at equipping more women and girls with advanced ICT skills to make them competitive in the job market.



He further indicated that the training is also focused on empowering young girls with basic ICT skills while motivating them to the take-up careers in STEM.



The Municipal Education Director for Tepa, Mrs. Grace Oppong Agyapong, commended Huawei Ghana for the initiative and requested that the company should consider sustaining the initiative by training teachers in the communities.



The Public Relations Officer at Huawei Ghana, Mrs. Stephanie Horsu, mentioned that the training falls in line with Huawei’s Women in Tech initiative aimed at empowering more women and girls in ICTs.



The training, she said, comes as part of Huawei’s effort to contribute its quota towards the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development (UN SDG) Goal 5, focused on achieving gender equality by empowering more women and girls.



As part of Huawei’s Tech4All initiative, the company also looks forward to ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital world by using technology, applications and skills to empower people and organisations everywhere.



Last year, Huawei in partnership with the Rebecca Foundation, the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MOCD) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MOFARI) trained 50,000 girls.



In a similar effort, Huawei, the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization and the Rebecca Foundation have trained over 22, 000 girls and women this year bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 72,000 in a space of two years.



Huawei Technologies Ghana is committed to keeping the promise it made to the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo to offer Information Communication Technology (ICT) training to 100,000 Ghanaians by 2024.



Some items donated during this year’s training in partnership with the Rebecca Foundation included Laptops, Huawei Tablets, Melcom Gift Vouchers, Diaries, School bags, Pens, Pencil Cases, and Shirts.



In total 43 schools, 10 districts and three regions benefitted from the training this year, in partnership with the Rebecca Foundation.



