Two Tema-based restaurants belonging to the Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited have made donations to support the ongoing fight against codvid-19.

The restaurants, Meet & Eat an Indian and Continental restaurant and Kings Food Court a Ghanaianrestaurant, made the donations to the Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover who is also the Deputy Transport Minister.

The restaurants made donations worth GH70,000 comprising of hand sanitizer, Veronica buckets, tissue papers, liquid soaps among others.

The donations form part of the two restaurants, for that matter, the Kingdom Exim Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility and to help fight against the spread of the coronavirus in the Tema and Ghana at large.

Kingdom Exim and its subsidiaries, Meet & Eat Restaurant and Kings Food Court are owned by James Gnanaraj Rajamani and Immanuel Paulraj Rajamani.

The owners say they deemed it fit to support the community in which they find themselves and give back to the society.

Prasanth Kalidas, Head of the Restaurants for Meet & Eat and Kings Food Court, upon donating these items assured the MP, Hon. Titus Glover that they will continue to support the community in any way possible to ensure the safety of everyone.

The Hon. Titus-Glover thanked the owner for the wonderful support to the community and edged them that he would do his possible best to ensure safety in and around the community.

Meet & Eat and Kings Food Court is located at De Novo Plaza Community 10 behind the total filling station on the Tema General Hospital road.

Below are some of the items donated: