A 22-year-old Richard Esifiri has been arrested after police foiled a burglary attempt at the Amasaman Melcom shop.

The suspect, together with three others, are said to have broken into the shop in the early hours of Tuesday.

“In the early hours of Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at about 2:43 am, police received a distress call to the effect that thieves had broken into Amasaman Melcom,” the police said in a statement.

A patrol team was immediately dispatched to the scene but the three accomplices managed to flee the scene.

Mr Esifiri on the other hand tried to escape by jumping from the first floor of the shopping mall to the ground but was arrested.

Police sources indicated that he sustained injuries in his left hand and right leg and was sent to the hospital for treatment and is currently on admission.