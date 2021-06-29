Two suspects have been arrested by the Ejura police in connection with the murder of a social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed.

The suspects are Ibrahim Issaka alias Anyaas and Fuseini Alhassan.

Ejura Police, FPU, SWAT Team and 4BN Regiment in Kumasi effected the arrests at about 10:45 pm on Monday upon a tip-off.

The suspects have been dispatched to Asante Mampong Police Command to assist with investigations.

Sources say the suspect attempted to flee from town when the police arrested them.

The suspects are alleged to be bodyguards of the Ejura Municipal Chief Executive.

The deceased is said to have been attacked on Saturday dawn for asking for a better Ejura through social media activism.

He was repeatedly struck in the head with objects until he lost consciousness.

Some angry youth who are demanding justice for Ibrahim Mohammed have since gone on a rampage over the death.

The angry youth burnt tyres on some major streets as a sign of anger following the death their colleague.

Kaaka is expected to be buried later today at the Ejura Cemetery.

Meanwhile, #FixTheCountry conveners are also demanding justice following his demise.

In a press release, the Conveners alleged that the deceased had been receiving threats from alleged bodyguards of the Ejura Sekyeredumase MCE who claimed Mr Mohammed’s activities on social media was making government unpopular in the area.