One person has been arrested after the Upper East Regional Police Command foiled a robbery attack on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The suspect, identified as Salifu Mohammed, aged 24, is said to have attempted to snatch a motorbike from its owner at gunpoint.

The police, after the arrest, retrieved a locally manufactured pistol and two cartridges, a knife and an unregistered motorbike which the suspects rode for their operation.

Meanwhile, the prompt calling of residents from Navrongo to Bolgatanga led to the arrest of the accomplice, who the police mounted a search for.