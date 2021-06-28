The Best farmer of the Adoe Community, Atia Agurantey has been found hanging in his room at Adoe, a suburb of Odomase in the Sunyani West District of the Bono Region.

According to his wife, Adwoa Kubeysa, with whom he had four children, the incident happened on the dawn of Monday.

She told Adom News that she heard an unusual sound from her husband’s room, and when she broke in, she found him hanging on the bar of wood on his ceiling, with a metal wire tied around his neck.

She added that he was still alive when she discovered him, but he breathed his last, minutes after.

Prior to the alleged suicide, Adwoa said her husband complained of restlessness, for which he was unable to go to the farm.

The Assembly Member of the community, Issaaku Sulleimana also stated that even though Atia was an introvert, he was very lively and hardworking.

The matter was subsequently reported to the Odomase police, who, together with other townsfolks retrieved the body about four hours later.

The body has since been conveyed by the Odomase police to the Municipal hospital morgue for autopsy and investigation.