A 45-year-old chainsaw operator, Kwame Adjei, died in line of duty when a tree fell on him at Mampamwhe in the Obuasi East district.

According to two of his colleagues, Justice and Emmanuel Nuamah, who accompanied him, Mr Adjei was hit by a tree which was broken by another tree he fell.

Mr Nuamah told Adom News’ Isaac Normanyo that he saw the heavy tree descending, but he couldn’t alert his colleague as everything happened so swiftly.

He said he called on his brother to rescue Mr Adjei who was under the log, before rushing to the town square to call for help.

He added that though Mr Adjei was bleeding heavily from his head, they could not ascertain if he was alive or not.

Some community members rushed to the scene to help, but the 45-year-old was believed to be already dead.

The residents expressed fear over what they said were strange deaths in the last three weeks.

On his part, Nana Osei Yaw, the Odikro of Mampamwhe, confirmed the sad story and added that the body has been conveyed to the mortuary.