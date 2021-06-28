Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has cursed the Delta variant of the coronavirus which is wreaking havoc in the world.

The variant has ravaged Indian and now found its way into Europe and Africa.

Ghana has recorded six cases of the new variant imported into the country from abroad. The carriers were detected at the Kotoka International Airport.

In his first sermon on Sunday, 27 June 2021, the Founder of Action Chapel International told his congregation: “Once again, thank you for tuning in everyone online and for taking time to come into the house for those of you that are here with us.

“I pray that your immunity will be strengthened and protected.”

He continued: “I insulate all your organs by the blood of Jesus against the Delta variant that is sweeping across Europe and I’m told its come into Africa and into Ghana, we block it in the name of Jesus.

“We curse this Delta variant with the curse of Adonai.”

“Let it be cursed and let this evil wind change course, let it change course from our dwellings and from our loved ones, friends and family, home and abroad. Change course. Be cursed with the original curse in the name of Yeshua,” he prayed.