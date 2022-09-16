It was a lovely moment when Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, met with founder and leader of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams.

The duo met during an album launch of the renowned man of God’s daughter, Elsie Otoo.

The album dubbed ‘Rise Up’ was launched at Duncan-Williams’ Spintex road-based Action Chapel.

Present with Miss Appiah to share in Elsie’s milestone was her manager, Samira Yakubu.

A video from the moment which has popped up on social media captured Miss Appiah greeting the Archbishop who in return engaged her in a conversation.

During the distinct chat, Jackie put a broad smile on her face with her arms folded in front of her as a form of courtesy.

Watch the video below: