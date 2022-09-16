SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 6 action from the 2022-23 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 September 2022.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the headline fixture for this round sees Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid meet for their capital city derby at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday night.

The Rojiblancos will be looking to get one over the illustrious Los Blancos after last season’s double La Liga and UEFA Champions League triumph for the white half of the city, with Atletico manager Diego Simeone calling for improvement from his charges.

“We will prepare with great enthusiasm, wanting to improve things,” the Argentine tactician explained. “We will face a great rival but we have to recover well first.”

With one of Atletico or Real set to drop points, Barcelona will look to take full advantage in the title picture with a win at home to Elche on Saturday afternoon – though manager Xavi Hernandez will take nothing for granted.

“We will not assume anything against any opponent,” said the Blaugrana boss. “There is always expectation for a Barcelona team, but we must earn the respect on the field. This is the minimum I expect from a player pulling on our jersey.”

Another clash to watch arrives on Sunday afternoon when Villarreal welcome Sevilla to Estadio de la Ceramica, with the Yellow Submarine out to claim the scalp of Los Nervionenses, while an early evening clash sees Real Sociedad welcome Espanyol to the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, with the home side’s Umar Sadiq hoping to make his mark.

“Congratulations on your move to Real Sociedad,” Nigerian Mutiu Adepoju told his compatriot on the transfer from Almeria just before the window closed. “This is where legends are made, so feel at home and keep the goals coming!”

La Liga broadcast details, 16-18 September 2022

All times CAT

Friday 16 September

21:00: Real Valladolid v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 17 September

14:00: Mallorca v Almeria – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Barcelona v Elche – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Valencia v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Athletic Bilbao v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 18 September