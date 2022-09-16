Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has shared some very hot photos of herself on social media.

In the photos shared on her social media pages, the controversial broadcaster displayed her curves and raw thighs in a pink skimpy outfit with a beautiful sandals to match.

Posting the photos, she wrote: A QUEEN ON HER THRONE.

A QUEEN ON HER THRONE 👸🏻 pic.twitter.com/fKWbaSscut — The Delay Show Is Back On TV3 🐆🌙☀️ (@delayghana) September 14, 2022

When You Mature Into A Badass Business Woman, Expect To Outgrow Most Of The People Around You.



There Is No Point In Carrying Dead Weight On Your Hike To The Top! 💯 pic.twitter.com/Me6WJNnFsO — THE DELAY SHOW is back on TV3🥳 (@thedelayshow) September 14, 2022

