Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has made it clear to her critics that although they may not respect her, they will definitely acknowledge her hard work.

“You may not like me, but you’ll respect my hustle!” she said on her social media pages on July 7, 2022, with a picture of her dressed in a beautiful flowery jumpsuit.

She matched her look with a curled-up hair extension that flawlessly complemented her natural makeup and a smile to complete it.

