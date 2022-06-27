Life begins at 40, and it is exactly so for media presenter Delay as she ushers herself into the next level with a birthday soiree.

The presenter hosted a white-themed party at a private location in Accra where she had mad fun until midnight.

Scenes shared online captured her looking ravishing in a white lace dress, as she is joined by family and friends to cut her two-tier cake.

The highlight of her night was her performance with musician, Amerado, who she described as her best friend.

They jointly performed his song, Obiaa Boa, which was solely recorded for Delay.