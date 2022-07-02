Award-winning media personality, Delay, known in private life as Deloris Frimpong Manso, has had another party to celebrate her birthday.

Delay turned 40 years old on Saturday, June 25, 2022. She celebrated the milestone by sharing beautiful photos online.

Later, the Wontumi FM presenter decided to have a private party with family and friends as well as colleagues and some invited guests.

But that party seems not to have been enough as another one has come off at the premises of Wontumi FM at Kokomlemle in Accra.

The second birthday party for Delay was held on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Videos from the second 40th birthday party of Delay have popped up online. They show a lot of stars in attendance.

Among the many stars sighted at the party were Shatta Michy, Kwabena Kwabena, K.K. Fosu, AJ Poundz, and many others.

Below are some of the videos: