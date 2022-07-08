Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, has been appointed as a board member of a multinational organisation, Global Fund.

In a statement confirming his appointment, theglobalfund.org indicated that the former Auditor- General will be serving on the Audit and Finance Committee of the Board.

Global Fund also indicated that Domelevo will be one of 12 voting members on the Audit and Finance Committee of the Board and will be representing West and Central Africa.

“The Board further notes that each of the individuals named in this decision will commence their term on 13 May 2022 and will serve for two years or until appointment of their successor,” parts of the statement read.

The Global Fund provides over $4 Billion annually to countries (including Ghana) to fight AIDS, tuberculosis (TB) and Malaria.

Over 20 years, it has engaged in partnerships that have invested more than US$55 billion, saving 44 million lives and reducing the combined death rate from the three diseases by more than half in the countries where they invest.

Daniel Domelevo retired in 2021 as Auditor General of Ghana after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asked him to go on compulsory retirement after months of banter between them.

