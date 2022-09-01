Ace broadcast journalist Bridget Otoo has expressed her respect and admiration for screen goddess Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay.

According to the Metro TV news anchor, Delay is an inspiration to her in the media industry.

Bridget made this known on her twitter page in response to a story that sought to create a bad blood between her and Delay, especially after the former sympathised with her for being betrayed by her friends.

Check out her tweets below:

So do people get paid for sending fake stories to blogs? — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) August 31, 2022

If you see any story linking me to Delay disregard it. @delayghana is an inspiration to me personally and I’ve said several times that she’s the reason I even bought equipment to go into TV production. I will continue to respect and admire her. — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) August 31, 2022

Why would I shade the one person who has used her platform to speak in support of me? If you have your personal issues pls come for us directly but don’t think you are smarter than anyone and use my tweet that has no link to @delayghana to express your hate!!! — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) August 31, 2022

