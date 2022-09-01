A family outing turned to tragedy as six relatives drowned at a beauty spot on Sunday, say reports.

The incident in India saw two sisters from a family outing of 15 enter the water at Ramdaha Falls of Chhattisgarh.

Shraddha and Shweta Singh, aged 14 and 22, were attempting to take a selfie when the younger sister lost her footing and got into difficulty.

Relatives rushed to Shraddaha’s aid, with brother Himanshu Singh, 18, cousin Rishabh Singh, 24 and his wife Sulekha Singh, 22, jumping into the plunge pool holding hands to try and rescue the sisters.

Brothers Abhay Singh (22) and Ratnesh Singh (26) also got in to help.

Relatives jumped in the deep water after a 14-year-old lost her footing and got into difficulties ( Image: ANI/YouTube/)

However, witnesses say that within moments all of the relatives began to struggle in deep water.

Despite horrified onlookers contacting the authorities, only Sulekha was pulled out alive.

Officers enlisted divers from the State Disaster Emergency Relief Force to search for those missing. Three bodies were recovered on Sunday evening and another three pulled from the water on Monday morning.

Korea District Magistrate Kuldeep Sharma told the Times of India that the bodies had been sent for autopsies before being released back to the remaining members of the family.