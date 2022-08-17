Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, the husband of media personality, Bridget Otoo, has shared unseen photos from their marriage ceremony.

The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony over the weekend in Takoradi.

Dr Tetteh, whose relationship with Miss Otoo, was kept off the public eye took to his Twitter page to share the photos while retweeting a post from his wife.

One of the photos captured Mr Tetteh sliding a ring unto his bride’s finger after exchanging their vows.

Another saw them on their knees as family and loved ones who came to share in their joy prayed for them.

Mr Tetteh, captioning his post, wrote: Here’s to a long and happy marriage.

Check out the post below: